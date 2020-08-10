Advertisement

Wisconsin voters request 900K absentee ballots for primary

Nearly 400,000 have not been returned
(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin elections officials say voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the last August primary in 2018.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released data Monday that shows voters have requested 903,760 ballots.

More than half-a-million -- 506,709 -- have been returned. Voters requested 123,393 ballots in the 2018 primary and returned 106,663.

The 2020 numbers are another sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact as voters try to avoid infection at the polls.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

National Politics

Sen. Johnson subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he has subpoenaed the FBI to produce documents to his committee related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump holds a briefing at the White House.

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

National

COVID: Cases increase, kids go back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase even as some school open their doors to students.

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

National Politics

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Vice President Mike Pence will be officially accepting the endorsement of the Arizona Police Association.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.