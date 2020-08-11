80-year-old Madison woman victim of fraud, scammed out of $15k

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 80-year-old Madison woman was a victim of fraud after being swindled out of $15,000 Monday. Madison police say the woman thought the cash was going to be used to bail her grandson out of jail.

According to an incident report, the woman received a call from someone pretending to be her grandson. She was later connected with a man claiming to be her grandson’s attorney, who told her her grandson had been in a crash and was now jailed in Milwaukee.

The woman reportedly confronted the caller, asking if this was “one of those scams” she had heard about. The caller allegedly assured the woman he would not do that to her.

Police say the woman then went to her bank, withdrew the funds, and later handed them to a man who showed up at her door Monday afternoon. The posing “lawyer” said this was his courier.

After the man left, the woman called her grandson to see if he had gotten out jail. It was then that she learned she had been a victim of the scammers.

