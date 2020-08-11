Advertisement

‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’: Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell announce baby on the way

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, made a big announcement Tuesday morning - there’s a baby on the way!
By WBTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBTV) - Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, made a big announcement Tuesday morning - there’s a baby on the way!

Bindi, the daughter of late animal expert “The Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, made the announcement alongside Powell on Instagram.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the post read.

Irwin said she is still in her first trimester, but the couple “really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

The mother-to-be also asked followers for their best advice and to “send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.”

Soon-be-grandmother Terri Irwin said she is “over the moon” about the couple’s news.

“Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” she wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

