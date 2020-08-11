Break-in reported at Madison Bed, Bath and Beyond

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight break-in at a Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Madison’s east side.

According to MPD’s incident report, the burglary was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When officers got to the scene, in the 4200 block of Lien Rd., they could see the front doors were pried open.

Items were apparently stolen from hangers left empty in the store.

The suspects had fled before anyone arrived. Investigators say they left through a back door.

