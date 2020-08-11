Advertisement

Break-in reported at Madison Bed, Bath and Beyond

Items were apparently stolen from hangers hanging in the store.
(KWTX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight break-in at a Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Madison’s east side.

According to MPD’s incident report, the burglary was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When officers got to the scene, in the 4200 block of Lien Rd., they could see the front doors were pried open.

Items were apparently stolen from hangers left empty in the store.

The suspects had fled before anyone arrived. Investigators say they left through a back door.

