Burglars apparently break into Madison home through unlocked door

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple burglars were apparently able to walk through an unlocked backdoor to break into a Madison home over the weekend, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Its incident report indicated the homeowners woke up Saturday morning to find their front door open and several electronic devices missing from their house on Gilbert Road. Investigators believe they went through that door on their way out.

MPD brought in a police dog to try to track down the suspects, but officers were unable to locate them

No other information about any of the suspects or how many are believed to have broken in was available.

