Advertisement

Burglars apparently break into Madison home through unlocked door

They then left through the front door.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple burglars were apparently able to walk through an unlocked backdoor to break into a Madison home over the weekend, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Its incident report indicated the homeowners woke up Saturday morning to find their front door open and several electronic devices missing from their house on Gilbert Road. Investigators believe they went through that door on their way out.

MPD brought in a police dog to try to track down the suspects, but officers were unable to locate them

No other information about any of the suspects or how many are believed to have broken in was available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Madison police respond to reports of Tuesday morning gunfire

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. responded to “many” reports of gunfire erupting Tuesday morning along Milwaukee Street.

Weather Headlines

1 dead after powerful derecho storm leaves devastation in Midwest

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

Weather Headlines

NWS: Monday’s storm spun up a tornado in Walworth Co.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The derecho that swept through several states Monday ended up causing a minor tornado in Walworth Co. as the storm system would down.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Latest News

Crime

Break-in reported at Madison Bed, Bath and Beyond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight break-in at a Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Madison’s east side.

National Politics

Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The four-day event to formally nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for president has been scaled back to a nearly all virtual event due to the coronavirus.

Weather Headlines

More than 200,000 Alliant customers without power a day after severe storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and Associated Press
The morning after severe storms ripped through the Midwest, Alliant Energy is still working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people across Iowa and Wisconsin.

News

What to know before heading to the polls for Tuesday’s partisan primary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
With a historic number of absentee ballots ahead of in-person voting, the election will be a little different than normal.

News

Storms send trampoline airborne, landing on neighbor’s roof

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A trampoline in Browntown flew onto a neighbor's roof as storms swept through Southern Wisconsin.

News

Historic number of absentee ballots expected to keep election officials busy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Election day expected to bring less to the polls with more absentee ballot requests