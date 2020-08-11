Census takers to visit homes in-person beginning Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Haven’t filled out the 2020 census? Starting tomorrow, census workers will begin knocking on doors of households that haven’t completed the census, according to the City of Madison.

The City Tweeted today:

Starting tomorrow, Census workers begin knocking on doors of households that haven't completed the Census. When they knock, do your part to support Madison's future by completing the Census. #MadisonCounts



Respond here: https://t.co/NxfZDtEWEF



More: https://t.co/e7MiHNBtH4 pic.twitter.com/G2eT3yy9X9 — City of Madison, Wisconsin (@CityofMadison) August 10, 2020

The City says the if you respond to the census online or by phone today, a census taker is less likely to have to visit your home to collect a response.

Learn more and be counted in the census here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.