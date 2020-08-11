Advertisement

Census takers to visit homes in-person beginning Tuesday

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Haven’t filled out the 2020 census? Starting tomorrow, census workers will begin knocking on doors of households that haven’t completed the census, according to the City of Madison.

The City Tweeted today:

The City says the if you respond to the census online or by phone today, a census taker is less likely to have to visit your home to collect a response.

Learn more and be counted in the census here.

