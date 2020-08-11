Clear skies tonight for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the best meteor showers of the year will peak Tuesday night, and it looks like we’ll have great weather to view it. The Perseid meteor shower appears when Earth passes through the rubble from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. This meteor shower is very popular because on average it produces between 50-75 meteors per hour. It can produce up to 150 meteors per hour, though. Because the moon rises just after midnight, the best time to view it will be between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday. Try to get away from city lights and let your eyes adjust to the night sky. Expect a clear sky and for temperatures to drop from the mid 60s to the upper 50s overnight.

Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night. (WMTV NBC15)

Wow! Today has been a picture perfect day. It hasn’t been too hot or humid and there has been no shortage of sunshine. There will still be time to get outside this evening, too. Expect temperatures to drop through the 70s and into the 60s and a clear sky.

Tonight will be cool and comfy. Overnight lows will be in the 50s almost area wide. You might need a light jacket out the door first thing Wednesday morning. Watch out for patchy fog late tonight into Wednesday morning.

A ‘Get Outside Alert’ will likely need to be issued for Wednesday afternoon. Overall, Wednesday is going to be a mostly sunny, warm, but not hot, day. Plus, the humidity will still be relatively low. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s. A few of the forecast models show the potential for a shower or storm to impact some of our western counties just east of Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon. Right now, any chance for a shower or storm will be left out of the forecast.

Backyard Forecast - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s the rest of the week. You’ll really start to feel the humidity by the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. There will also be a slight chance of rain and storms Thursday and Friday. Our rain and storm chances will start to pick up this weekend as our next big weather maker will impact the area. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks cooler and less humid. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s.

