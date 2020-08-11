Diver pulled from Lake Mendota after resurfacing unconscious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department says a person was taken to the hospital after diving from a pontoon boat into Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon.

After diving and remaining under water for about a minute, the diver resurfaced unconscious. Passengers on the pontoon pulled him to safety and performed chest compressions until he was conscious.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the patient and brought him onto their boat before connecting with MFD paramedics at the Memorial Union Pier.

MFD says the patient was able to walk to the ambulance without assistance. He was then transported to a local hospital.

It is unknown how or why the patient lost consciousness. MFD says when talking to paramedics, the patient could not recall all of the events leading up to his rescue

