Advertisement

Duke scientists rate which masks work and which don’t

Gaiters get low marks
The researchers tested 14 different types of masks, everything from N95 surgical masks to gaiters.
The researchers tested 14 different types of masks, everything from N95 surgical masks to gaiters.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – They come in so many styles, materials and designs.

A new study from researchers at Duke University tackles which masks work and which don’t.

The researchers tested 14 different types of masks, everything from N95 surgical masks to gaiters. Gaiters are the stretchy bands of fabric that go around the neck but can be pulled up over the nose.

In the study, scientists were looking for the masks that best contain the droplets that are created when people speak.

N95 surgical masks rated the best, letting through few or any droplets, study says. These masks are typically reserved for frontline healthcare workers.

The standard light blue surgical masks that many of us can buy at stores, also worked well, researchers said.

All the cotton masks they tested also worked great. Many people have been making this type at home.

At the low end of the scale were bandanas, knitted masks and gaiters.

“It’s the combination certainly of the stretchiness of the material and the material potentially being thin,” Duke’s Martin Fischer said of the gaiter-style masks

Gaiter are popular with runners

The Duke researchers also said there’s one kind of mask they believe does more harm than good – the fleece mask, because of the size of droplets it lets through.

“What’s noticeable here is that you see lots of particles and lots of little particles,” Fischer said. “So, this is counterproductive, because the little particles that get generated from big particles, they tend to hand around longer in the air. They get carried away easier in the air.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden has made decision on running mate

Updated: moments ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is on the cusp of announcing the biggest, and possibly most consequential, decision of his political career with the unveiling of his running mate.

Coronavirus

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Updated: moments ago
|
Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Crime

80-year-old Madison woman victim of fraud, scammed out of $15k

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to an incident report, the woman received a call from someone pretending to be her grandson. She was later connected with a man claiming to be her grandson’s attorney, who told her her grandson had been in a crash and was now jailed in Milwaukee.

National Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House complex was not breached and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine a motive and authorities were investigating whether the man had a history of mental illness.

Coronavirus

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Latest News

National

A week after blast, Beirut pauses to remember the dead

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
They observed a minute of silence at 6:08 p.m. local time, the moment on Aug. 4 that thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the city's port.

Weather Headlines

Powerful storm leaves 1 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

National

Death toll rises to 2 people from Baltimore gas explosion

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ and NATHAN ELLGREN
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday morning, killing a woman and trapping other people in the debris. At least seven people were seriously injured, and firefighters were searching for more survivors.

News

Tracking the August 11 election: Wisconsin hopes for smoother primary than April election

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Todd Richmond, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic began came with far more time to prepare than the first, with election officials hoping for a smoother result in Tuesday’s primary.

Crime

MPD: Teens recklessly drive stolen vehicle, injuring another driver

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a MPD incident report, the teen was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen last Saturday out of Marshall, WI. A mother and her child were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Glenway Street when the Jeep nearly hit them. The Jeep ended up driving into oncoming traffic, striking a Kia Sportage head-on.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on DNC and Gov. Kasich's upcoming address

Updated: 27 minutes ago