DWD releases Wisconsin unemployment data, over 14k initial applications filed first week of Aug.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released Wisconsin unemployment information as of Aug. 8 in a news release Tuesday.

The information included total number of unemployment calls received, applications filed, claims processed, and monies distributed in Wisconsin.

According to DWD, there were 14,119 initial applications filed for the first full week of Aug. Of those applications, 1,402 applications were from claimants who have exhausted their Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits and applied for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

In addition to these initial claims, DWD reports 179,169 weekly claims were filed the same week. Approximately 484,560 claimants have been paid over $3.35 billion since March 15.

