Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin are among the Wisconsin office holders who will speak during next week’s Democratic National Convention, which will be based out of Milwaukee.

The four-day event to formally nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for president has been scaled back to a nearly all virtual event due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore will speak on the opening night Monday.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will call the convention to order on Tuesday. Evers is slated to speak Wednesday night, with Baldwin getting a spot on Thursday in the lead up to Biden’s acceptance speech.

Full schedule

MONDAY: Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson, Representative Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Senator Doug Jones, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama

TUESDAY: Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

WEDNESDAY: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Vice Presidential Nominee, and Former President Barack Obama

THURSDAY: Senator Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Kamala Harris, The Biden Family and Vice President Joe Biden

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.