Helbachs Coffee sues City of Madison, Dane County over mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Helbachs Coffee in Middleton is suing the City of Madison and Dane County over the mask mandate, arguing that the order is unlawful and not in the public’s interest.

The suit comes after the coffeehouse hung a sign on their business that read “Mask-Free Zone” and asked employees and customers to not wear face masks inside the business. Public Health Madison & Dane County then issued three citations against the business and threatened to remove Helbachs’ food and drink license.

According to court documents filed in Dane County on Monday, Helbachs Cafe LLC filed suit against the county and the city, as well as local officials including Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich, Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen, and Public Health Services Supervisor Bonnie Koenig.

In July, a “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe was launched to raise money for Helbachs. The organizer of that fundraiser, Casey Helbach, said that the money raised will be used to challenge the health department over the license and citations in court, as well as to set up a legal defense fund for other businesses owners “to fight for freedom and the unlawful orders” from the health department.

“Helbachs believes that this order is unlawful and should be opposed in court. We are not against the public’s safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights,” according to the GoFundMe.

According to a “Notice of intent to revoke license” issued to Helbachs on July 31, Janel Heinrich, the Public Health Officer for Madison and Dane County, intends to seek revocation of their food and drink license for failing to comply with any provision of the Dane County Ordinances.

Heinrich argues in the notice that starting July 13, Helbachs engaged in repeated violations of Emergency Order #8. Those violations included hanging the “Mask Free Zone” sign, and directing that masks should be removed upon entry to the business.

That hearing regarding the removal of the food and drink license is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

