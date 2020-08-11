Advertisement

Helbachs Coffee sues City of Madison, Dane County over mask mandate

Helbachs Coffee in Middleton is suing the City of Madison and Dane County over the mask mandate, which the business owner argues is unlawful and not in the public's interest.
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton(WMTV (Elise Romas))
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Helbachs Coffee in Middleton is suing the City of Madison and Dane County over the mask mandate, arguing that the order is unlawful and not in the public’s interest.

The suit comes after the coffeehouse hung a sign on their business that read “Mask-Free Zone” and asked employees and customers to not wear face masks inside the business. Public Health Madison & Dane County then issued three citations against the business and threatened to remove Helbachs’ food and drink license.

According to court documents filed in Dane County on Monday, Helbachs Cafe LLC filed suit against the county and the city, as well as local officials including Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich, Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen, and Public Health Services Supervisor Bonnie Koenig.

In July, a “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe was launched to raise money for Helbachs. The organizer of that fundraiser, Casey Helbach, said that the money raised will be used to challenge the health department over the license and citations in court, as well as to set up a legal defense fund for other businesses owners “to fight for freedom and the unlawful orders” from the health department.

“Helbachs believes that this order is unlawful and should be opposed in court. We are not against the public’s safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights,” according to the GoFundMe.

According to a “Notice of intent to revoke license” issued to Helbachs on July 31, Janel Heinrich, the Public Health Officer for Madison and Dane County, intends to seek revocation of their food and drink license for failing to comply with any provision of the Dane County Ordinances.

Heinrich argues in the notice that starting July 13, Helbachs engaged in repeated violations of Emergency Order #8. Those violations included hanging the “Mask Free Zone” sign, and directing that masks should be removed upon entry to the business.

That hearing regarding the removal of the food and drink license is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

80-year-old Madison woman victim of fraud, scammed out of $15k

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to an incident report, the woman received a call from someone pretending to be her grandson. She was later connected with a man claiming to be her grandson’s attorney, who told her her grandson had been in a crash and was now jailed in Milwaukee.

Weather Headlines

Powerful storm leaves 1 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Tracking the August 11 election: Wisconsin hopes for smoother primary than April election

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Todd Richmond, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic began came with far more time to prepare than the first, with election officials hoping for a smoother result in Tuesday’s primary.

Crime

MPD: Teens recklessly drive stolen vehicle, injuring another driver

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a MPD incident report, the teen was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen last Saturday out of Marshall, WI. A mother and her child were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Glenway Street when the Jeep nearly hit them. The Jeep ended up driving into oncoming traffic, striking a Kia Sportage head-on.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More than 1,000 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Dept. of Health Services.

Sports

Big Ten announces that the fall season is postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By George Balekji and Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall season is officially postponed, saying that the league is now evaluating the possibility of teams playing in the spring.

Crime

Chief Wahl: 11-year-old girl critically injured in shooting on east side

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and Jackson Danbeck
A 11-year-old girl was shot in the head after suspects in a vehicle opened fire in the car she was in Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin over President Trump expands in latest MU poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice-president Joe Biden has widened his lead on President Donald Trump among Wisconsin voters, according to the latest poll from Marquette University.

Crime

Madison police respond to reports of Tuesday morning gunfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. responded to “many” reports of gunfire erupting Tuesday morning along Milwaukee Street.