ICU nurse from Beloit travels to hot spots to fight coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An ICU nurse from Beloit has traveled to some of the nation’s hot spots hoping to help as many coronavirus patients as she can.

In April, NBC15 first interviewed Nikki Olson. At the time, Olson was in New York City, working in an ICU there during the city’s worst spike of COVID-19 cases. Since then, Olson has continued to use her skills to offer support to areas with high case counts, travelling next to Connecticut, and now to Houston.

“I want to help the most amount of people that I can and help with my skills, they really need ICU nurses,” Olson said. “Unfortunately that’s where a lot of people land, and they need a lot of care. The need is for a lot of ICU nurses.”

Olson said she’s been on the road and away from her family in Beloit for about 24 weeks now. After New York, she spent about ten weeks in Connecticut, then to Houston, which has more recently seen a spike in cases.

In the past months, Olson said she’s been working 60-90 hour weeks on the front lines giving care to patients.

“I love a challenge. I love beating the odds, but this virus has really taken a toll on I think everyone I’ve encountered and worked with,” she said.

To keep family up to date and to share her experiences from the front lines with others, Olson has been writing Facebook posts and filming Facebook lives, talking about what she’s seeing and dealing with in the various hospitals. Olson said if she can even encourage one more person to wear a mask and wash their hands, her posts will have been worth it.

Olson recalled some of the moments that stuck with her from the various patients and ICUs she worked with and in, from writing encouraging notes to patients on the glass in their rooms, to holding their hand or calling their families during their last moments.

“There’s probably been about 50 to 100 people, my face was the last face that they saw,” she said. “People don’t normally go to the ER and drop their loved ones off and expect to never see them again, and that’s happening a lot, and it’s very sad.”

Olson said it’s the ability to help and the desire to care for those patients that keeps her going.

“I just personally don’t want anyone to have to go through all the pain and suffering that I’ve had to witness the past 24 weeks, because it’s completely gut wrenching,” she said.

Olson said after Houston she wants to go to Chicago, then finally back home to Beloit in time for the holidays.

