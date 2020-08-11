Madison mayor requests moratorium on utility disconnections extended to spring 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a letter to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission Monday requesting an extension of the moratorium on utility disconnections that is set to expire Sept. 1.

In the letter, Conway stresses the importance of utilities for those who have lost their jobs due and are looking for another job due to the pandemic.

“Losing utility service only compounds the difficulties of an incredibly challenging time, and further marginalizes people who are already struggling to make ends meet,” Conway writes. “It also increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 as people who’ve lost electricity seek public places to cool down on hot days, charge their phones, and connect their computers.

Conway requests the PSC extend the moratorium on utility disconnections to spring 2021.

