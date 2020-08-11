Madison police respond to reports of Tuesday morning gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. responded to “many” reports of gunfire erupting Tuesday morning along Milwaukee Street.

According to MPD’s incident report, witnesses told investigators they saw a black SUV chasing a white Jeep down the road around 8:30 a.m. and heard gunfire before separated at the N. Stoughton Road intersection.

Officers alerted local hospitals to be on the lookout for any shooting victims who may arrive, but no one have arrived since then, the report noted.

The police department is currently checking surveillance cameras for information about the incident, an MPD spokesperson said.

