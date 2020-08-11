Advertisement

Madison shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting late Tuesday morning that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to MPD’s incident report, the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. as people in two vehicles started firing at each other as they headed down East Washington Ave. Investigators believe the individual was shot near the Lexington Ave. intersection.

The report indicates officers have found multiple locations where the exchanges occurred. They say all of them were likely connected to this shooting. In one case, bullets struck a home and another vehicle that was not involved the in the gun battle was also struck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and it has investigators working each of the scenes.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin over President Trump expands in latest MU poll

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice-president Joe Biden has widened his lead on President Donald Trump among Wisconsin voters, according to the latest poll from Marquette University.

Weather Headlines

1 dead after powerful derecho storm leaves devastation in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

Crime

Madison police respond to reports of Tuesday morning gunfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. responded to “many” reports of gunfire erupting Tuesday morning along Milwaukee Street.

Crime

Burglars apparently break into Madison home through unlocked door

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple burglars were apparently able to walk through an unlocked backdoor to break into a Madison home over the weekend, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

NWS: Monday’s storm spun up a tornado in Walworth Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The derecho that swept through several states Monday ended up causing a minor tornado in Walworth Co. as the storm system would down.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Crime

Break-in reported at Madison Bed, Bath and Beyond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight break-in at a Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Madison’s east side.

National Politics

Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The four-day event to formally nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for president has been scaled back to a nearly all virtual event due to the coronavirus.

Weather Headlines

More than 200,000 Alliant customers without power a day after severe storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and Associated Press
The morning after severe storms ripped through the Midwest, Alliant Energy is still working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people across Iowa and Wisconsin.

News

What to know before heading to the polls for Tuesday’s partisan primary

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
With a historic number of absentee ballots ahead of in-person voting, the election will be a little different than normal.