Madison shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting late Tuesday morning that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to MPD’s incident report, the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. as people in two vehicles started firing at each other as they headed down East Washington Ave. Investigators believe the individual was shot near the Lexington Ave. intersection.

The report indicates officers have found multiple locations where the exchanges occurred. They say all of them were likely connected to this shooting. In one case, bullets struck a home and another vehicle that was not involved the in the gun battle was also struck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and it has investigators working each of the scenes.

