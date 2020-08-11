Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks launch “Bucks Vote” campaign

The campaign is meant to inspire and empower people to vote
(WEAU)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday they are launching Bucks Vote, a campaign meant to inspire and empower people to vote.

The announcement comes in conjunction with Wisconsin’s partisan primary elections. The Bucks said in a news release they will be sharing information to better educate and engage the community about the voting process in the months leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3, and beyond.

This includes the role of elected officials, how to register to vote, how to fill out ballots, and how to sign up to work at polling sites.

“Voting has a significant impact locally in our day-to-day lives and the Bucks organization is committed to helping advocate for a fair and equal voting process for everyone and to help all of us become better educated on this process,” said Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry. “This is a core part of what we believe in as an organization and Bucks Vote is another way we’ll use our platform and our company’s ideals to help influence positive change in our community.”

The Bucks say the website will launch soon, and they will be utilizing players to encourage the community. Additionally, the Bucks will partner with national and local organizations to help educate the community. These organizations include the ACLU of Wisconsin, League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County and When We All Vote.

Wisconsin residents can learn how to register and vote here.

