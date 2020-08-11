More than 200,000 Alliant customers without power a day after severe storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WMTV) - The morning after severe storms ripped through the Midwest, Alliant Energy is still working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people across Iowa and Wisconsin.

A vast majority of the outages, over 200,000 customers, span northeast Iowa, the utility company’s outage map showed around 9 a.m. It also indicated hundreds more in Wisconsin, along the Illinois border, are also without electricity.

Trampoline blows onto neighbor's roof in Browntown, WI. (Jennifer Hicks)

On Tuesday afternoon, a rare storm, known as a derecho, packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest on Monday, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage

In northern Illinois, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 92 mph near Dixon, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Chicago, and the storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs.

“It ramped up pretty quick” around 7 a.m. Central time in Eastern Nebraska. I don’t think anybody expected widespread winds approaching 100, 110 mph,” said Patrick Marsh, science support chief at the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

A derecho is not quite a hurricane. It has no eye and its winds come across in a line. But the damage it is likely to do spread over such a large area is more like an inland hurricane than a quick more powerful tornado, Marsh said. He compared it to a devastating Super Derecho of 2009, which was one of the strongest on record and traveled more than 1,000 miles in 24 hours, causing $500 million in damage, widespread power outages and killing a handful of people.

A tree crushes a car in Cedar Rapids after a wind storm on Monday, August 10, 2020. (Burst)

