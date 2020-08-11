MPD: Teens recklessly drive stolen vehicle, injuring another driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A reckless teen driver nearly hit a mother and her five-year-old child before slamming into another vehicle, injuring the driver, Sunday morning.

According to a MPD incident report, the teen was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen last Saturday out of Marshall, WI. A mother and her child were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Glenway Street when the Jeep nearly hit them.

The Jeep ended up driving into oncoming traffic, striking a Kia Sportage head-on. The victim driver suffered head and leg injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Madison police say there were at least two people in the stolen Jeep and all allegedly ran from the scene. Shortly after, a 13-year-old passenger collapsed on the front lawn of a nearby home. He was reportedly in and out of consciousness, after striking his head against the Jeep’s windshield during the crash.

The injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital.

Responding officers, led by a K9, investigated the Westmoreland Neighborhood for the Jeep’s driver and anyone else who may have escaped with him. They came up empty-handed.

Madison police say they found garage door openers, car keys, ID cards, and cell phones inside the stolen vehicle.

The Burglary Crimes Unit and neighboring law enforcement agencies will be investigating. Authorities are looking to connect the criminals to other recent break-ins and thefts.

