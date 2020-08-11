NWS: Monday’s storm spun up a tornado in Walworth Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The derecho that swept through several states Monday ended up causing a minor tornado in Walworth Co. as the storm system would down.

According to the National Weather Service, its preliminary information indicated the twister touched down in Lake Geneva. In a tweet Tuesday morning, it described the tornado as an EF-0 with winds reaching nearly 80 mph.

It broke multiple tree limbs and knocked over others, the agency said.

Preliminary information from our storm survey crew found damage consistent with a high end EF-0 tornado occurred in Lake Geneva yesterday. Winds upwards of 80 mph produced tree damage with multiple large limbs and tree trunks knocked down or snapped. #wiwx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 11, 2020

The storm, which meteorologists compared to an inland hurricane, caused even stronger winds as it blew through Iowa and into the Badger State. More than 200,000 people in northeast Iowa were left without electricity after the event, Alliant Energy’s outage map showed. Many of them still did not have their power restored Tuesday morning.

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, a woman died at a hospital after firefighters pulled her from debris inside her mobile home after high winds rolled it onto its side Monday night, said Adam O’Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters found her under debris inside her toppled trailer and discovered that she was clutching a 5-year-old boy believed to be her grandson, he said. The boy was not injured but the woman died later at a hospital.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.