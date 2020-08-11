Storms send trampoline airborne, landing on neighbor’s roof

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Strong winds and heavy rain ripped through Southern Wisconsin leaving a path of destruction, and a Browntown family spent their evening cleaning up the damage.

“When it thundered, we could hear it in the floors. We could feel it in the floors. It was getting pretty bad,” Jennifer Hicks, Browntown resident said.

Heavy rain and strong winds sent shockwaves through Hicks' home.

“The rain got stronger, and it was hitting the house pretty good,” Hicks said.

The storms sent a trampoline airborne landing on the trailer home next door.

"We saw the wind blowing and we heard a crash so I went outside and then heard a branch fall on top of the house, and then I got blown over," Hicks said.

She said she just bought the trampoline this summer, but now it's severely damaged. Her family members live next door, but they weren't home when the storm passed through.

" It picked the whole thing right up and shoved it right up there,” Lee Bennett, Browntown resident who lives next door said.

Tree branches covered the yard.

" I was nervous for my kids because we don’t have a basement. We don’t have anywhere to go except for a ditch or the nearest town,” Hicks said.

The storm knocked down Bennett's fence, and now he's picking up the pieces.

"I got to get this done because I have to go to work at 4:30 in the morning," Bennett said. "I'm glad I wasn't home. We would've been freaking out just like Jennifer was with her kids."

The family said they're grateful because it could have been worse.

“I’m just glad we’re all okay,” Hicks said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.