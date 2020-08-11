Advertisement

Storms send trampoline airborne, landing on neighbor’s roof

A trampoline in Browntown flew onto a neighbor's roof as storms swept through Southern Wisconsin.
Trampoline blows onto neighbor's roof in Browntown, WI.
Trampoline blows onto neighbor's roof in Browntown, WI.(Jennifer Hicks)
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Strong winds and heavy rain ripped through Southern Wisconsin leaving a path of destruction, and a Browntown family spent their evening cleaning up the damage.

“When it thundered, we could hear it in the floors. We could feel it in the floors. It was getting pretty bad,” Jennifer Hicks, Browntown resident said.

Heavy rain and strong winds sent shockwaves through Hicks' home.

“The rain got stronger, and it was hitting the house pretty good,” Hicks said.

The storms sent a trampoline airborne landing on the trailer home next door.

"We saw the wind blowing and we heard a crash so I went outside and then heard a branch fall on top of the house, and then I got blown over," Hicks said.

She said she just bought the trampoline this summer, but now it's severely damaged. Her family members live next door, but they weren't home when the storm passed through.

" It picked the whole thing right up and shoved it right up there,” Lee Bennett, Browntown resident who lives next door said.

Tree branches covered the yard.

" I was nervous for my kids because we don’t have a basement. We don’t have anywhere to go except for a ditch or the nearest town,” Hicks said.

The storm knocked down Bennett's fence, and now he's picking up the pieces.

"I got to get this done because I have to go to work at 4:30 in the morning," Bennett said. "I'm glad I wasn't home. We would've been freaking out just like Jennifer was with her kids."

The family said they're grateful because it could have been worse.

“I’m just glad we’re all okay,” Hicks said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historic number of absentee ballots expected to keep election officials busy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Election day expected to bring less to the polls with more absentee ballot requests

Back To School

Working through a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Mills
We're now six months into the pandemic, and it's clear that there is no one size fits all when it comes to remote work policies and timelines for bringing workers back.

News

Middleton man sentenced to a year in federal prison for perjury

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 46-year-old Middleton man was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison Friday for committing perjury during a bankruptcy proceeding.

News

Sun Prairie Police Department creates citizen advisory board

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Sun Prairie Police Department announced Monday the creation of an Advisory Board, a group that will serve to give community members a voice in their police department.

Latest News

News

Census takers to visit homes in-person beginning Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Haven’t filled out the 2020 census? Starting tomorrow, census workers will begin knocking on doors of households that haven’t completed the census, according to the City of Madison.

News

Free COVID-19 testing offered in Sauk County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Sauk County is offering free COVID-19 tests through the month of August. These are not antibody tests and will not tell you if you previously had the virus.

News

Diver pulled from Lake Mendota after resurfacing unconscious

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The City of Madison Fire Department says a person was taken to the hospital after diving from a pontoon boat into Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon.

News

Authorities find missing 3-year-old Sawyer County girl safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says that a missing 3-year-old from Winter, Wisconsin was located on Monday evening after being missing for over 24 hours.

News

Madison mayor requests moratorium on utility disconnections extended to spring 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a letter to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission Monday requesting an extension of the moratorium on utility disconnections that is set to expire Sept. 1.

News

Lake Delton detectives searching for suspects in double armed robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning about two armed robberies that occurred in Lake Delton on July 29.