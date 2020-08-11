Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police Department creates citizen advisory board

Membership on the board will rotate and consist of several community volunteers
((WMTV))
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department announced Monday the creation of an Advisory Board, a group that will serve to give community members a voice in their police department.

The purpose of the community-based board is to reinforce the police Department’s partnership with residents regarding law enforcement practices.

In a release posted to Facebook, the department explained membership on the board will rotate and consist of several volunteer citizens throughout the community who represent a diverse background.

Adult members will serve a renewable 3-year term, and high school students will serve a maximum of two 1-year terms.

“The Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board will provide a collaborative forum for police-community interaction to address safety and related issues in order to further enhance the quality of life in our community,” the release reads.

Members of the board are not employees of Sun Prairie but rather serve n a voluntary capacity, therefore not receiving monetary compensation or any other financial or employee benefits from the city.

