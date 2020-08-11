Trees down, power outages in Platteville after severe storms

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather and storms moved through much of southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, causing damage in parts of Grant County.

In Platteville, Public Works Director Howard Crofoot said multiple trees fell across roads, blocking entire streets before crews were able to move them. Crews from public works and the city’s fire department had to shelter in place during the worst of the storm, but after it passed, quickly came out to clear fallen trees.

One Platteville resident who had a tree fall in his yard said he has never seen a storm this intense.

“It was pretty bad for, I don’t know, like 10, 15 minutes. It was just, winds were almost sideways, the rain was sideways, it was pretty crazy,” said Trevor Muller.

Muller said after the tree fell, he and his neighbor were able to start cleaning it up quickly. He said he got lucky.

“Next thing I know I get a picture from our neighbors saying a tree fell down right in our yard right here, but we got pretty lucky, it didn’t really break any windows or any siding or anything like that,” Muller said.

Crofoot said trees also hit power and phone lines, causing outages across the city, including street lamps and traffic signals. Alliant Energy worked to restore power as soon as possible.

