Wisconsin passes 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,000 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Dept. of Health Services.

Eight more deaths were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the total since the outbreak began to 1,006, the agency’s daily tracker showed. The number reflects 1.6 percent of total cases.

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement shortly after DHS published its numbers, saying “(e)ven one death is too many.” He pointing out that on July 9 the state’s seven-day rolling average stood at two deaths per day and it has since climbed to an average of eight per day.

“To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

He also noted that while the Black population was only seven percent of the total number of people living in the state, they made up 21 percent of COVID-19-related deaths.

In all, 61,785 people have tested positive for the virus after 724 new, confirmed cases were reported. More than one million people in the state have tested negative.

The latest number of new cases is only four fewer than this time last week, meaning the seven-day rolling average only dropped by a single case compared to Monday, to 818 cases per day over the past week.

DHS tracker states, in all, 13,599 tests were tallied Tuesday, meaning 5.3 percent of tests came back positive. Its rolling average for the past two weeks now stands at 6.3 percent.

Of the more than 60,000 people who contracted the virus, 5,092, or 8.2 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the ranks 28th in total number of deaths, just behind Rhode Island, which has less than one fifth of the population of Wisconsin. Its dashboard shows Nevada, which has approximately half of the Wisconsin’s population is nearing the 1,000 mark.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

