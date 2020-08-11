Advertisement

With motor vehicle theft on the rise, Janesville PD advises community on preventative measures

The department is utilizing many resources to combat the rise in crime but encourages community members to do their part, too
(KTVF)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department says reports of stolen motor vehicles are on the rise.

To combat the rise in crime, JPD says different resources including officers on bicycles, motorcycles and in undercover surveillance vehicles have been monitoring areas that have seen an increased amount of activity.

JDP says these strategies recently proved successful when officers arrested a subject who committed numerous motor vehicle thefts and burglaries near Mercy Hospital.

While police are working hard to prevent these crimes from happening, there are many ways for citizens to get involved, too.

JPD says theft of motor vehicles is a crime of opportunity and one that often happens at night. To that end, citizens should never leave valuables in their vehicle and should always lock their vehicle’s doors.

Police ask that if you have been a victim of this type of crime, suspect suspicious activity of this nature or have surveillance technology that can help catch suspects in the act to contact JPD.

