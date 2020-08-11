Witness helps Madison police arrest drunken driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a witness followed a drunken driver Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run, helping officers make an arrest.

According to a MPD incident report, the witness saw the drunken driver rear end a vehicle at South Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road. The witness then followed the vehicle at a safe distance, until the drunken driver stopped near the intersection of Bruns Road and North Walbridge Avenue.

The witness informed police of the driver’s location. The driver was identified by authorities as 33-year-old Sergio Saucedo-Herrera of Madison.

When officers arrived on the scene, Saucedo-Herrera’s vehicle was reportedly smoking. Officers removed Saucedo-Herrera, and say his vehicle was on fire shortly after.

Saucedo-Herrera was arrested for operating while intoxicated – second offense, and hit-and-run.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.