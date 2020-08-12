20 nurses assigned to Union Grove Veterans Home in response to COVID-19 outbreak

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty nurses have been assigned to a Veterans Home in response to a recent outbreak of COVID-19, according to a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) news release.

The nurses were assigned to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA).

Additionally, the Wisconsin National Guard will take over coronavirus testing on site. Testing had previously been conducted by the Veterans Home staff.

“Our strong infection control procedures and protocols kept our residents free of the coronavirus for five months,” Secretary Kolar said. “Now, we are refocusing all efforts on preventing its spread. Thank you to the USDVA and the Wisconsin National Guard for their swift response to our request for help.”

The first two cases of coronavirus at the Veterans Home were reported on Aug. 4. According to the news release, cases continued to rise among residents and staff, leading WDVA to request help.

All of the residents at the Veterans Home have been tested for COVID-19. Currently, the Veterans Home reported 20 out of 153 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Since March, WDVA says they have restricted visitors, screened residents daily for COVID-19 symptoms and canceled all large group activities. Additionally, the WDVA practices social distancing, masking and routine cleaning.

WDVA says the residents who tested positive are quarantined in their private rooms and the staff working with them are limited.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.