Advertisement

20 nurses assigned to Union Grove Veterans Home in response to COVID-19 outbreak

The first two cases of coronavirus at the Veterans Home were reported on Aug. 4
MGN/Wiki Commons: Nursing Photo
MGN/Wiki Commons: Nursing Photo(KALB)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty nurses have been assigned to a Veterans Home in response to a recent outbreak of COVID-19, according to a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) news release.

The nurses were assigned to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA).

Additionally, the Wisconsin National Guard will take over coronavirus testing on site. Testing had previously been conducted by the Veterans Home staff.

“Our strong infection control procedures and protocols kept our residents free of the coronavirus for five months,” Secretary Kolar said. “Now, we are refocusing all efforts on preventing its spread. Thank you to the USDVA and the Wisconsin National Guard for their swift response to our request for help.”

The first two cases of coronavirus at the Veterans Home were reported on Aug. 4. According to the news release, cases continued to rise among residents and staff, leading WDVA to request help.

All of the residents at the Veterans Home have been tested for COVID-19. Currently, the Veterans Home reported 20 out of 153 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Since March, WDVA says they have restricted visitors, screened residents daily for COVID-19 symptoms and canceled all large group activities. Additionally, the WDVA practices social distancing, masking and routine cleaning.

WDVA says the residents who tested positive are quarantined in their private rooms and the staff working with them are limited.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aug. 11 Primary Elections District 16 and 48

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Aug. 11 Primary Election Senate District 26 and 76

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The poll was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.

Crime

11-year-old girl shot in the head in daytime shooting in Madison

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Nick Viviani
A 11-year-old girl was shot in the head after suspects in a vehicle opened fire in the car she was in Tuesday morning.

State

State Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald moving forward in race for Wisconsin’s 5th U.S. House seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
State Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald is moving forward in the race for U.S. House's District 5 in the Milwaukee suburbs.

Latest News

Politics

LIST: Local primary elections in south-central Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck, Brittney Ermon, Elise Romas and Katie Rousonelos
We have compiled the most important Aug. 11 primaries in the State Senate and Assembly in our area.

Local

Beltline reopens after rollover wreck involving MPD cruiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The westbound lanes of the Beltline are shut down near Gammon Road following a rollover wreck near the Gammon Road exit.

Politics

Rock Co. Public Health Dept. offers resources amid pandemic, schools reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) created a brochure, among other resources, to support parents through the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

News

UW Health: Tips for parents with children returning to school amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Helbachs Coffee sues City of Madison, Dane County over mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago