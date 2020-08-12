Advertisement

Analysts weigh in on Wisconsin Congressional races

We spoke with Bill McCoshen, Managing Partner of Capitol Consultants, and Mike Browne, Deputy Director at A Better Wisconsin Together
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has been following a number of state races and Congressional races Tuesday night that could bring changes now or in November.

We spoke with analysts Bill McCoshen, Managing Partner of Capitol Consultants, and Mike Browne, Deputy Director at A Better Wisconsin Together.

McCoshen began by talking about congressional races in our state.

“The big surprise tonight is there were no surprises. The election went very smoothly across the state...the people who were expected to win all won, particularly on the congressional level,” McCoshen said.

No incumbents have been defeated in primaries tonight on either side. That’s actually noteworthy in a world of so much uncertainty.

“We see some future leaders among the winners, but I think also among the people who ran some really good races but weren’t successful tonight,” Browne said.

