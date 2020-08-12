Beautiful second half of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Calm and nice conditions continue through the end of the week as high pressure remains in control. This will spell mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures into the middle 80s for afternoon high temperatures. Humidity levels will also be on the lower side of things, especially compared to lately.

A warm front approaches by Friday and will bring a slight increase in humidity ahead of the weekend. This could also bring a stray shower Friday night. The better chance of scattered storms will be around for the weekend ahead of a cold front.

This cold front will swing through by late Sunday into Monday with much cooler air filtering in behind it. Highs for much of next week will be held down into the lower and middle 70s with overnight lows into the lower 50s.

