City and Community leaders say ‘stop the violence’

Frustrations stem from recent gun violence in Madison
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTCCCity of Madison leaders and members of the community came out to Penn Park Tuesday with the message ‘stop the violence.’

So far in 2020, there have been 143 shots fired incidents, 60% of those happened within the last three months, according to the Madison Police Department.

“[In] July, 355 shell casings were recovered. [That’s] as many as the entire year of 2019.” Madison Common Council Pres. Sheri Carter said. “We’re not even through August, 11 people struck by bullets, one fatality, a 9-year-old struck by a ricochet, an 11-year-old struck yesterday.”

However, it’s a little more complicated to pinpoint how that change happens.

"Our children are still out here with no guidance, nowhere to go, nothing to do, no jobs, no hope, so that results in violence and crimes," Shyelle Schmidt, lead organizer with Black Umbrella Global said.

City and community leaders pointed to a ripple effect.

"We've had commissions to study race in this city, you get a blue-ribbon committee together and then it goes on the shelf, and it's costing people their lives!" James Morgan, peer specialist with Madison Urban Ministries said.

Those speakers at the podium issuing a call to action for everyone to be a part of a solution.

"It's not going to take one person, two organizations, government, we're going to have to come as a whole in Madison to connect the dots and figure out what the issue is so that we can get a wrap on it," Madison community member Mattie Reese said.

Organizers are planning a large community meeting in Penn Park this Sunday at 3 p.m. to find some of those solutions.

