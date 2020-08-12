Advertisement

‘Clear the Shelters’ is a nationwide effort to find animals forever homes

Dane County Humane Society is one of the many shelters partnering in this effort
Two puppies up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society in part of the 'Clear the Shelters' effort nationwide.
Two puppies up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society in part of the 'Clear the Shelters' effort nationwide.(NBC15)
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC and Telemundo stations across the nation are partnering with shelters to ‘Clear the Shelters’ and find animals their forever homes.

Dane County Humane Society is one of the local shelters partnering in this effort this year. “We want every animal to find their forever home and we want to clear our shelters so we can help more animals,” Amy Good, the Director of Development and Marketing, said.

All animals on the DCHS website are part of the ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort. Good said that there are currently about 20 animals on the website but there are also at least five animals at the shelter that are just not ready to be adopted yet.

“We refresh our website every 15 minutes,” Good said. “So, if you don’t see an animal that you think would be a good fit for you keep refreshing because new ones go on constantly.”

Three puppies are about to go on the website as well as a dozen kittens Good said. DCHS has started back up their transfer program so they receive animals from Birmingham, Alabama shelters as well as others down south through ASPCA.

‘Clear the Shelters’ goes for the entire month of August. Other animals up for adoption at DCHS include rabbits, lizards, adult cats and dogs, and rats.

If you’re interested in helping the cause and adopting an animal click here. DCHS is providing safe meeting experiences with animals and potential adopters. Masks are required and an appointment must be scheduled beforehand.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Analysts weigh in on Wisconsin Congressional races

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
NBC15 has been following a number of state races and congressional races Tuesday night that could bring changes now or in November. We spoke with our analysts Bill McCoshen, Managing Partner of Capitol Consultants, and Mike Browne, Deputy Director at A Better Wisconsin Together.

News

Analysts on Congressional Races

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Local experts predict Kamala Harristo help to turn out youth, Black voters

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Local political science experts believe democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Vice President choice – Kamal Harris – will help to mobilize and energize youth and Black voters come November.

News

Aug. 11 Primary Elections District 32 and 41

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wisconsin youth vote plays major role in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Aug. 11 Primary Elections District 16 and 48

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Aug. 11 Primary Election Senate District 26 and 76

Updated: 9 hours ago

Coronavirus

Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The poll was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.

Crime

11-year-old girl shot in the head in daytime shooting in Madison

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Nick Viviani
A 11-year-old girl was shot in the head after suspects in a vehicle opened fire in the car she was in Tuesday morning.