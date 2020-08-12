‘Clear the Shelters’ is a nationwide effort to find animals forever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC and Telemundo stations across the nation are partnering with shelters to ‘Clear the Shelters’ and find animals their forever homes.

Dane County Humane Society is one of the local shelters partnering in this effort this year. “We want every animal to find their forever home and we want to clear our shelters so we can help more animals,” Amy Good, the Director of Development and Marketing, said.

All animals on the DCHS website are part of the ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort. Good said that there are currently about 20 animals on the website but there are also at least five animals at the shelter that are just not ready to be adopted yet.

“We refresh our website every 15 minutes,” Good said. “So, if you don’t see an animal that you think would be a good fit for you keep refreshing because new ones go on constantly.”

Three puppies are about to go on the website as well as a dozen kittens Good said. DCHS has started back up their transfer program so they receive animals from Birmingham, Alabama shelters as well as others down south through ASPCA.

‘Clear the Shelters’ goes for the entire month of August. Other animals up for adoption at DCHS include rabbits, lizards, adult cats and dogs, and rats.

If you’re interested in helping the cause and adopting an animal click here. DCHS is providing safe meeting experiences with animals and potential adopters. Masks are required and an appointment must be scheduled beforehand.

