Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent cart thefts, burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they are not immune to the recent rise in car thefts and burglaries.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports two burglaries resulting in stolen vehicles occurred in the town of Dunn. During the same time period, the Sheriff’s Office says several Cambridge area residents reported property stolen from unlocked vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says thieves usually search for neighborhoods with unlocked vehicles. They will use the garage door openers from within the cars to gain access to the garages and house where they can then steal valuables that are easily accessible.

To ensure you are not the next victim, residents are advised to lock vehicles, garage doors and any house access points at all times.

