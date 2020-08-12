Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent cart thefts, burglaries

To ensure you are not the next victim, residents are advised to lock vehicles, garage doors and any house access points at all times
(KTVF)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they are not immune to the recent rise in car thefts and burglaries.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports two burglaries resulting in stolen vehicles occurred in the town of Dunn. During the same time period, the Sheriff’s Office says several Cambridge area residents reported property stolen from unlocked vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says thieves usually search for neighborhoods with unlocked vehicles. They will use the garage door openers from within the cars to gain access to the garages and house where they can then steal valuables that are easily accessible.

To ensure you are not the next victim, residents are advised to lock vehicles, garage doors and any house access points at all times.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family members of 11 yo girl shot in head in Madison to provide updates on Wed.

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Madison city and community leaders say 'stop the violence'

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Middleton police have suspect from Saturday’s shots fired incident in custody

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police say several shell casings were found Saturday after officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive.

News

No serious injuries in roll over crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Postponed sports season impacts Badger fans' mental health

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New images of Portage house fire

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

City members, community members : "Stop the violence"

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

UW-Madison Chancellor: ‘We’re in a real financial crisis’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank delivered a sobering message Wednesday about the state’s flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying “we’re in a real financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nba

NBA suspends Giannis for final regular season game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He was handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner.

Politics

Rumors swirl whether Trump will attend Oshkosh rally next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Rumors are swirling whether or not President Donald Trump will attend a re-election rally scheduled in Oshkosh, Wis. on Aug. 17.