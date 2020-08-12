Advertisement

Driver hits squad car parked on shoulder of Beltline, barely missing police officer: “It was a very close call”

By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police released new details after a driver struck a squad car parked on the shoulder of the Beltline and then flipped onto its roof - just feet from where a Madison police officer was standing.

According to an incident report from MPD, a Madison police officer pulled a car over onto the side of the Beltline near Witney Way for speeding, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Both vehicles were parked on the shoulder of the road, and the squad car’s lights were flashing, according to police.

As the officer approached the parked driver, he noticed debris on the side of the road, and decided to moved it onto the shoulder.

When the officer was about ten feet from the parked driver, a second civilian driver suddenly collided with his parked squad car and watched as the police vehicle was hurdled towards him.

The officer later wrote in his report that “I heard a very loud collision noise. I then turned and saw my squad car start heading towards me, approximately one foot away from me, where the squad car ultimately went past me.”

“It was a very close call,” the incident report states.

The vehicle that hit the squad car then flipped onto its roof.

The officer and the driver of the parked car - who offered to help - ran to the crashed vehicle and helped the woman driving it out of the wreck. The young woman inside that car apologized to the police officer for causing the accident, according to MPD.

It appears her car then hit a second vehicle. The driver of that car later told police that he was moving into the middle lane - following Wisconsin’s “Move Over” law that requires vehicles to move a lane over if another vehicle is parked on the shoulder of a road - when the wrecked vehicle slid into his lane and collided with his car.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash. MPD is continuing their investigation.

