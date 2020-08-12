Fall without Badger football means an economic blow for Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison football brings tourists—and revenue—to downtown Madison businesses. However, with the Big Ten postponing its fall season, local businesses and nonprofits are taking a hit.

“Badger football is a huge part of the success of downtown,” said president of Downtown Madison, Inc. Jason Ilstrup, adding, “They do so much to bring people into the shops and into the hotels and into the restaurants.”

Ilstrup said about 70 percent of downtown business revenue comes from events, and Badger football is a major component.

“And most importantly, it brings tons of thousands, tens of thousands of jobs,” Ilstrup added.

The Big Ten postponing is the right decision, Ilstrup admitted, but it will not be easy for the business community.

“Unfortunately, businesses have already closed downtown,” he said.

The economic impact goes far beyond the storefront.

“It’s the people that provide the linens for the hotels, it’s the local farms that supply the restaurants,” Ilstrup explained.

It is not just businesses that are feeling the economic strain. Nonprofits are also taking a hit.

After yesterday's @bigten announcement, we know that Camo Randall will NOT host @BadgerFootball games this fall - @UWMadison is hoping for a spring season. Today I'm talking to nonprofits and businesses about the economic impact. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/RYEuX2FCuz — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) August 12, 2020

“We have a brat stand every home game,” explained Scott Strong, executive director of RISE Wisconsin.

RISE is a nonprofit providing mental health and other services for children and families. Strong said the brat stand was one way they raised money and engaged with the community.

“Last year, for example, we brought in just over $30,000 over the course of, I think it was seven games or eight games,” Strong said.

That revenue is a significant part of the fundraising budget.

“If we are having some deficits in programs, we can actually offset with this, or if we have the ability to go start new programming and try new things, this is one way for us to do that,” Strong explained.

The Big Ten is hoping postponed fall sports can have a spring season if it is safe to play. That possibility could be the boost Madison businesses and nonprofits need.

“If there is a vaccine and if the community is comfortable, then I think we might try something,” Strong said.

Ilstrup added, “That would be a great boon for the downtown and for the businesses in this area.”

No Badger football could have an even wider impact—it might impact the mental health of fans.

“We don’t get the entertainment that we’re used to getting from a day-to-day, on a day-to-day basis. It’s fun to root for your team. It’s fun to dislike the other team,” said Scott Bohon, behavioral mental health director at SSM Health.

Bohon said sports do not just provide entertainment, but also a sense of community.

He said after losing that, it is normal to feel anxious and frustrated, but it can help to find something to fill that gap, like exercise or a new hobby.

“Try something new for yourself that you’ve never tried before. So during game times, or when you’re not with family, try it. If there’s something you’ve been putting off and you sort of wanted to do, give it a go. It...always helps to have something to pull you forward in the future,” Bohon explained.

