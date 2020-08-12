Advertisement

Family members of 11 yo girl shot in head in Madison to provide updates on Wed.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will be providing updates on the 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head after gunmen opened fire on the car she was in on Madison’s east side Tuesday morning.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The local youth organization said on social media Wednesday that club CEO Michael Johnson and the victim’s family will have updates as well as share how the community can support the young girl’s family going forward. The event will be held at American Family Children’s Hospital at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Boys and Girls club identified the family of the girl as Rios. Authorities have not officially identified the 11-year-old girl.

Boys & Girls Clubs and the Rios family will provide an update on Anisa, the 11 year old child that was shot yesterday in...

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

As NBC15 News reported, Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said in a press conference on Tuesday that police believe suspects intended to shoot the driver of the vehicle the girl was in. It is not clear what the relationship is between the girl and the driver at this time.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. as people in two vehicles started firing at each other as they headed down East Washington Avenue Investigators believe the individual was shot near the Lexington Avenue intersection.

The victim is now in the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, the chief said. The girl’s great-grandmother told NBC15 she pulled through her surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

An organizer on Facebook has created a fundraiser, writing that they are friends of the victim’s family and that they want to raise money to support them during the difficult time.

MPD responded to a shots fired call involving two vehicles earlier Tuesday morning. Investigators are working to find out if the incidents are connected.

Regarding the shooting, MPD officers have found multiple locations where the exchanges occurred. They say all of them were likely connected to this shooting. In one case, bullets struck a home and another vehicle that was not involved the in the gun battle was also struck.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and it has investigators working each of the scenes.

