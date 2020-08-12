Family says 11 yo girl shot in head in Madison will be taken off life support

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Family and friends of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was shot in the head while in a car on Madison’s east side Tuesday, will be taken off life support on Thursday, at 11:11 a.m.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered outside the American Family Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, to announce the sad update. Anisa’s grandmother, through tears, spoke about Anisa’s bright future as a student, athlete and granddaughter.

“As a family decision, we want to let you all know we thank you for your love, your support, outpouring of blessings,” said Anisa’s grandmother.

She continued: “We need to end the gang violence,” she said. “We lost a precious child because of it.”

The family says they picked 11:11 a.m. on Thursday because she was injured on Aug. 11, and she was 11 years old.

SAD UPDATE: The grandmother of the 11 year old girl Anisa who was shot yesterday, says the little girl will be removed from life support tomorrow at 11:11 a.m.



The family says they picked that time because she was injured on the 11th and she was 11 years old. pic.twitter.com/tz2hlETEbP — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 12, 2020

The CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Michael Johnson, also attended the event.

“This is a reminder to hold your babies tonight, hold your children tight,” Johnson said. “No parent should have to have the anguish of this moment.” The club sponsored Thursday’s event.

Anisa’s great-grandmother told NBC15 on Tuesday that Anisa had pulled through her surgery, and had been placed in a medically-induced coma.

A Madison police spokesperson told NBC15 News Wednesday evening that Anisa is in ”very, very critical” condition and that she is “clinging to life.” The spokesperson added that investigators “are committed to solving this case as quickly as possible.”

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Boys & Girls Clubs and the Rios family will provide an update on Anisa, the 11 year old child that was shot yesterday in... Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

As NBC15 News reported, Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said in a press conference on Tuesday that police believe suspects intended to shoot the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in. It is not clear what the relationship is between Anisa and the driver at this time.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday as people in two vehicles started firing at each other as they headed down East Washington Avenue. Investigators believe Anisa was shot near the Lexington Avenue intersection.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

An organizer on Facebook has created a fundraiser for Anisa’s family, writing that they are friends of the victim’s family and that they want to raise money to support them during this difficult time.

MPD responded to another incident, a shots fired call involving two vehicles, earlier Tuesday morning. Investigators are working to find out if the incidents are connected.

Regarding the shooting, MPD officers have found multiple locations where the exchanges occurred. They say all of them were likely connected to this shooting. In one case, bullets struck a home and another vehicle that was not involved the in the shooting.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

“My baby...my baby.”



Heart wrenching moments taking place at the American Family Children’s Hospital. Family members and friends of 11-year-old Anisa are here sharing their favorite moments with the little girl. pic.twitter.com/L7WoLs6yGK — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) August 12, 2020

