Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Sheriff Bill Woods is refusing to let deputies or visitors wear face masks while at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
Sheriff Bill Woods is refusing to let deputies or visitors wear face masks while at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The debate over the use of face masks is developing in a north central Florida county.

This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks. In an email sent to his staff, obtained by USA Today, Woods says deputies and visitors to the office will not be allowed to wear face masks while under his duty.

Ocala City Council passed an emergency ordinance last week requiring people to wear masks inside businesses.

However, for those visiting a Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Woods says that it is effective immediately that they be asked to remove it.

