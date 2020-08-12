Girl convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -- One of two Wisconsin girls who repeatedly stabbed a classmate because she believed a fictional horror character named Slender Man would attack her family if she didn’t kill the girl has lost an appeal.

Morgan Geyser was 12 at the time of the attack in 2014. She argued that the case belonged in juvenile court. But Wisconsin’s 2nd District Court of Appeals disagreed, ruling Wednesday that the Waukesha County Circuit Court correctly kept the case in adult court.

Geyser’s attorney had argued that she should have been charged with second-degree intentional homicide, which would have placed the case in juvenile court. He told the Associated Press that he plans to ask the state Supreme Court to hear the case.

Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier were committed to mental health institutions for stabbing Payton Leutner at a Waukesha park in 2014. Leutner managed to crawl out of the wooded park and survived. The girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and ordered to spend 40 years in the institution.

