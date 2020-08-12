Advertisement

Girl convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

(Image Source: MGN)
(Image Source: MGN)(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) -- One of two Wisconsin girls who repeatedly stabbed a classmate because she believed a fictional horror character named Slender Man would attack her family if she didn’t kill the girl has lost an appeal.

Morgan Geyser was 12 at the time of the attack in 2014. She argued that the case belonged in juvenile court. But Wisconsin’s 2nd District Court of Appeals disagreed, ruling Wednesday that the Waukesha County Circuit Court correctly kept the case in adult court.

Geyser’s attorney had argued that she should have been charged with second-degree intentional homicide, which would have placed the case in juvenile court. He told the Associated Press that he plans to ask the state Supreme Court to hear the case.

Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier were committed to mental health institutions for stabbing Payton Leutner at a Waukesha park in 2014. Leutner managed to crawl out of the wooded park and survived. The girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and ordered to spend 40 years in the institution.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Overnight armed robbery sparks 100 mph chase from Sun Prairie to Madison

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An armed robbery in Sun Prairie overnight Wednesday led to a high-speed chase that reached triple-digit speeds as the suspects fled into Madison, the Sun Prairie Police Dept. reported.

Local

'Clear the Shelters' Dane County Humane Society animals

Updated: 42 minutes ago
These are a few of the hundreds of animals available for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society as part of the 'Clear the Shelters' campaign.

Local

American Family names next CEO

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
American Family Insurance Enterprise President Bill Westrate will take the reins of the company when its current CEO steps down in a little more than a year, the Madison-based insurance giant announced Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

Teenage Chili’s hostess says a large group of women attacked her after she tried to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 17-year-old hostess at Chili’s was reportedly attacked by a group of more than 11 women after she told them they could not all sit together, per the restaurant’s COVID-19 social distancing policies.

Latest News

National Politics

Analysts weigh in on Wisconsin Congressional races

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
NBC15 has been following a number of state races and congressional races Tuesday night that could bring changes now or in November. We spoke with our analysts Bill McCoshen, Managing Partner of Capitol Consultants, and Mike Browne, Deputy Director at A Better Wisconsin Together.

News

Analysts on Congressional Races

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local experts predict Kamala Harristo help to turn out youth, Black voters

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Local political science experts believe democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Vice President choice – Kamal Harris – will help to mobilize and energize youth and Black voters come November.

News

Aug. 11 Primary Elections District 32 and 41

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Wisconsin youth vote plays major role in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 11 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.