LIST: Local primary elections in south-central Wisconsin

We have compiled the most important Aug. 11 primaries in the State Senate and Assembly in our area.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 26 - Western portion of Madison

Seven Democrats are hoping to replace retiring State Senator Fred Risser - the nation’s longest serving state legislator in history. He has held the district, on Madison’s west side, since 1962.

No Republicans are vying for the seat, so the candidate who wins Tuesday will likely win again in November.

The following candidates are running for the 26th District:

Aisha Moe, a recent college graduate and field organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, who focuses on climate change, student debt and social justice.

Nada Elmikashfi, a former staffer for Gov. Tony Evers, who focuses on social justice, income inequality, affordable housing and education.

Amani Latimer Burris, a small business owner and former field organizer for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Brian Benford, a former Madison alder and coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Project, who is focused on economic, racial and environmental justice.

Kelda Roys, a small business owner and former State Representative for Madison from 2008 to 2013.

William Henry Davis III

John Imes, the executive director of Wisconsin Environmental Initiative, who focuses on climate policy and supports police reform.

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 76 - Isthmus area in Madison

Former Democratic State Rep. Chris Taylor held the seat until leaving to become a judge of the Wisconsin Circuit Court in Dane County.

Seven Democrats candidates and one Republican candidate are now vying for the seat.

The Democratic candidates are:

Heather Driscoll, a community advocate and activist focusing on climate change, legalizing marijuana and expanding access to healthcare.

Dewey Bredeson, the owner of a real estate company.

Tyrone Cratic Williams, a Black police officer with the Madison Police Department who wants to focus on criminal justice reform.

Francesca Hong, a small business owner and activist, who focuses on labor rights, the legalization of cannabis, and wants to see incremental reform and eventual abolition of the police.

Nicki Vander Meulen, a lawyer and member of the Madison Metropolitan School Board, who aims focus on education. If elected, Vander Meulen said she would be the first openly autistic to serve in the state Legislature.

Marsha Rummel, a Madison City Council alder (District 6) who wants to focus on housing justice, water protection, and racial and social justice.

Ali Maresh, a mental health advocate, former communications specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Office of Children’s Mental Health

One Republican is hoping to win the seat:

Patrick Hull, real estate intern, is running unopposed in this primary and will likely face the Democratic winner in November.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 16 - Madison’s east side and parts of Monona, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, McFarland and Stoughton

Legislative veteran Melissa Sargent is facing off against Monona School Board President Andrew McKinney.

Whoever moves on from the primary will be going up against a Sun Prairie firefighter Republican Scott Barker in November.

The winner this fall will be replacing State Senator Mark Miller, who is retiring in January.

ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 48 - Madison’s east side

If Sargent doesn’t move on to the November elections, she is out of the legislature.

District 48, which she currently represents in the State Assembly, also has a primary Aug. 11.

Whoever wins faces off against Republican Samuel Anderson in November.

SENATE DISTRICT 14 - A large area, it covers parts of Adams, Columbia, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Outagamie, Waupaca and Waushara counties

In District 14, State Sen. Luther Olsen is retiring, leaving a vacant seat after nearly 16 years in that office.

Current Assembly District 41 Rep. Joan Ballweg will leave her current position to run for Olsen’s spot. Ballweg has represented District 41 since 2011.

On Tuesday, Ballweg faces Ken Van Dyke, a politician with 30 years of local government experience. Tuesday’s winner will face Democrat Joni Anderson.

STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 41 - Covers most of Marquette, Adams and Green Lake Counties, and also stretches into the Wisconsin Dells area in Sauk County.

In Assembly District 41, four Republicans look to fill Ballweg’s seat. Alex Dallman, Luke Dretske, Chuck Harsh and Gary Will.

According to Dallman’s campaign website, he supports a well-educated labor workforce, growing the tourism industry, preserving agriculture, expanding broadband, pro-life legislation and the second amendment.

On Dretske’s website, some of his main platforms for his campaign include conservation, defending the Constitution, supporting small businesses, broadband expansion, supports pro-life and backing police officers.

Harsh served in the United States Marine Corps. Afterwards, he worked in the restaurant industry for 12 years. He is an advocate for the tourism and hospitality industry of the Wisconsin Dells. Harsh has also earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. He served on the Montello Board of Educations and is currently an alternative education teacher and works part-time for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department as a transport officer.

Will has served as the Mayor of Ripon for the last 10 years, has experience on the Fond Du Lac County Board and has served on multiple committees and commissions. Will strives to lower taxes, develop housing programs for those who can’t afford livable homes, support farmers and tourism.

The winner will face Democrat Nate Zimdars and Independent Jean Bartz on Nov. 3.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 32 - Spans through Crawford, La Crosse, most of Vernon and parts of Monroe counties.

In Crawford County’s District 32, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Shilling resigned.

Three Democrats, Brad Pfaff, Jayne Swiggum and Paul Weber, will battle it out Tuesday to replace her.

Pfaff has previously served two terms on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, his church board and held state and national leadership positions for the USDA Farm Service Agency. Pfaff most recently led the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and was the director of business and rural development at the Wisconsin Dept. of Administration under Gov. Tony Evers, after he was fired from his agriculture position.

Swiggum is a Registered Nurse (RN) and calls herself the ‘No Nonsense Nurse.’ According to her campaign website, a few of her important stances while running for office include healthcare reform, pro-choice and pro-gun laws with universal regulations for gun ownership.

Weber lives in La Crosse Wisconsin and has previously attended five universities. Some of those include the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where Weber studied Health and Physical Education, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received a Master of Business Administrations, and the United State Military Preparatory School where Weber studied Leadership.

Tuesday’s victor will face Republican Dan Kapanke. Kapanke held the Dist. 32 seat for six years until Shilling narrowly beat him during a recall election in 2011.

Despite the local incumbents, all three of these districts have voters who swung to Obama in 2008 and 2012 but went to Trump in 2016.

