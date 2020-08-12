Local experts predict Kamala Harristo help to turn out youth, Black voters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local political science experts believe democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Vice President choice – Kamal Harris – will help to mobilize and energize youth and Black voters come November.

Biden announced his choice Tuesday, making the California Senator the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Political science instructor Maurice Sheppard says Harris brings a unique skill set and the political experience necessary to serve Biden well in the campaign and potential presidency, and also help to turn out the vote.

“I don’t know if her position as Vice president will switch someone from being a Republican to a Democrat, but I think what it can do is mobilize and energize a certain segment of the population – more Democratic, liberal leaning – that may otherwise stay home or not vote that she can mobilize those individuals and get them to vote,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard believes in this role, Harris has the ability to specifically turn voters who originally voted for Barack Obama but then voted for Trump in 2016 back to the “democratic camp.”

Political analyst and UW-Whitewater Communications Professor Richard Haven thinks Harris will campaign in Milwaukee, Madison, Beloit, Racine and Kenosha to turn out the Black voters.

“The question will be can she generate the same kind of buzz Barack Obama did in ’08 and result in a higher turnout than we saw in 2016 in the African-American community,” Haven said.

Harris’ moderate-leaning ideology could also make her asset, Haven says, as voters may be more comfortable with her than with a candidate on the far-left.

“So, I think for both swing voters and African Americans, she can make a difference in Wisconsin,” Haven said.

Sheppard said garnering support form rural Americans, specifically in Wisconsin, will be crucial to the Biden-Harris campaign as well. Pivot counties, or the counties that switched from Obama to Trump in 2016, could have a significant impact on the 2020 presidential race.

Sheppard anticipates Harris’ campaign and possible vice presidency will be met with degrees of racism and sexism. However he believes the Biden campaign chose someone who can handle those obstacles.

“This is going to be a test of the American people in terms of, do we actually judge people by their character,” Sheppard said.

