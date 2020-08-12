Advertisement

Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

Mask mandate
Mask mandate(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new Marquette University Law School polls shows a wide majority of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places as concern about the coronavirus rises.

The poll released Tuesday, when deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in Wisconsin and positive cases grew to nearly 62,000.

The poll was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.

Overall, 69% of respondents agreed that masks should be required in all public places. Only 43% of Republicans supported a mask mandate, compared to 93% of Democrats. 

The same poll showed former vice-president Joe Biden widening his lead among Wisconsin voters.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aug. 11 Primary Elections District 16 and 48

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Aug. 11 Primary Election Senate District 26 and 76

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Crime

11-year-old girl shot in the head in daytime shooting in Madison

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Nick Viviani
A 11-year-old girl was shot in the head after suspects in a vehicle opened fire in the car she was in Tuesday morning.

State

State Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald moving forward in race for Wisconsin’s 5th U.S. House seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
State Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald is moving forward in the race for U.S. House's District 5 in the Milwaukee suburbs.

Latest News

News

20 nurses assigned to Union Grove Veterans Home in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Twenty nurses have been assigned to a Veterans Home in response to a recent outbreak of COVID-19, according to a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) news release. The nurses were assigned to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA).

Politics

LIST: Local primary elections in south-central Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck, Brittney Ermon, Elise Romas and Katie Rousonelos
We have compiled the most important Aug. 11 primaries in the State Senate and Assembly in our area.

Local

Beltline reopens after rollover wreck involving MPD cruiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The westbound lanes of the Beltline are shut down near Gammon Road following a rollover wreck near the Gammon Road exit.

Politics

Rock Co. Public Health Dept. offers resources amid pandemic, schools reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) created a brochure, among other resources, to support parents through the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

News

UW Health: Tips for parents with children returning to school amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Helbachs Coffee sues City of Madison, Dane County over mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago