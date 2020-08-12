Middleton police have suspect from Saturday’s shots fired incident in custody

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police say several shell casings were found Saturday after officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive.

The officers who responded were only a short distance from where the incident occurred and noticed a vehicle that quickly sped off from the area when they arrived.

Officers stopped the vehicle and a male occupant was arrested for a probation violation unrelated to the shooting.

Police say based on evidence gather during the investigation, the individual is now considered a person of interest in the shooting and remains in custody though he has not been charged.

This investigation is ongoing. Middleton police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them or Madison Area Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

