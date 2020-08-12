Advertisement

Minn. man accused of knocking out victim, stealing deliver driver’s SUV

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. investigators used surveillance video and a Minnesota driver’s license to help them find a suspect accused of knocking one person unconscious and stealing another individual’s vehicle.

According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect, 38-year-old Maurice L. Green, allegedly tried to steal an electric scooter that was parked outside bar in the 300 block of State Street around 9:15 p.m. The 36-year-old Madison man who owned the scooter told investigators he chased after Green and was knocked to the ground.

The victim struck his head on the pavement, chipping his tooth and breaking his clavicle, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

After that confrontation, Green is accused of targeting a 58-year-old Madison woman who works for Uber Eats. She stated that when she went into a restaurant near the Gilman St. and State St. intersection to pick up an order, she saw Green get into her 2016 Honda CRV and drive away.

Seeing her SUV pulling off, the victim said she started yelling at him to stop and was soon joined by several other people who also saw what happened. After driving for just a short distance, Green stopped, turned around and abandoned the vehicle.

Following his arrest, Green was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of substantial battery, disorderly conduct, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

