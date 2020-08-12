MPD officer hears gunfire on Beltline early Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Dept. officer parked in lot near the Beltline reported hearing two bursts of gunfire coming from the highway early Wednesday morning.

According to MPD’s incident report, the officer had stopped in a parking lot off Seminole Hwy around 3:30 a.m. when the shots rang out. The officer reported them coming from the eastbound lanes.

A Madison Fire Dept. paramedic heading west on the Beltline reported seeing two cars coming the other way at the same time.

Investigators have not received any reports of injuries or property damage.

