NBA suspends Giannis for final regular season game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season.

He was handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner.

It’s unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday’s game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.

