Overnight armed robbery sparks 100 mph chase from Sun Prairie to Madison

One person has been taken into custody, Sun Prairie Police say.
FILE
FILE((WMTV))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery in Sun Prairie overnight Wednesday led to a high-speed chase that reached triple-digit speeds as the suspects fled into Madison, the Sun Prairie Police Dept. reported.

According to police, the situation began shortly before 12:30 a.m. when four armed men robbed several people in the 1300 block of Park Circle, taking in all approximately $1,500 in cash and a PlayStation 4. One of the victims told investigators the suspects left in a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes.

Another officer who was en route to the scene spotted a car matching that description in a Kwik Trip parking lot off Main Street. There were still people in the sedan at the time and the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, Sun Prairie police stated. The Charger raced off, however two of its tires were shredded when it ran over spike strips an officer deployed near the W. Main Street and U.S. 51 intersection.

The suspects turned onto the highway where the two tires peeled off. They began pulling away from Sun Prairie officers, the department noted, reaching speeds of 100-110 mph as they entered Madison along E. Washington Ave. Officers eventually found the Charger abandoned near Lein Road and a K-9 unit as well as other departments to conduct a search, but no suspects were located at the time.

A stolen handgun was recovered from the car.

One person of interest has been taken into custody and is at the Dane Co. Jail. Police did not release the individual’s name nor any possible allegations against them.

Sun Prairie police stated its investigation is “very active” and it expects to release more information soon.

