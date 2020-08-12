Rock Co. Public Health Dept. offers resources amid pandemic, schools reopening

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) created a brochure, among other resources, to support parents through the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

RCPHD said in a news release they have also developed a data dashboard that will contain information regarding COVID-19 trends for school districts in Rock County. They say the data is meant to aid school officials as they make decisions about their districts.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, or to view the Rock County Reopening Phased Plan and data dashboard, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website.

