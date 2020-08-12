Advertisement

Rock Co. Public Health Dept. offers resources amid pandemic, schools reopening

RCPHD has developed a data dashboard that will contain information regarding COVID-19 trends for school districts in Rock County.
Researchers say an effective testing strategy should be put in place to help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) created a brochure, among other resources, to support parents through the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

RCPHD said in a news release they have also developed a data dashboard that will contain information regarding COVID-19 trends for school districts in Rock County. They say the data is meant to aid school officials as they make decisions about their districts.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, or to view the Rock County Reopening Phased Plan and data dashboard, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website.

