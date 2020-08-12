Rollover wreck closes westbound lanes of the Beltline near Gammon Rd.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The westbound lanes of the Beltline are shut down near Gammon Road following a rollover wreck near the Gammon Road exit.

Authorities say the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and it has shut down all three lanes of the highway.

The car that rolled ended up on its roof in the middle of the roadway. The other vehicle involved was a squad car.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

