Advertisement

Rollover wreck closes westbound lanes of the Beltline near Gammon Rd.

A rollover wreck backed up traffic on the Beltline.
A rollover wreck backed up traffic on the Beltline.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The westbound lanes of the Beltline are shut down near Gammon Road following a rollover wreck near the Gammon Road exit.

Authorities say the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and it has shut down all three lanes of the highway.

The car that rolled ended up on its roof in the middle of the roadway. The other vehicle involved was a squad car.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

LIST: Local primary elections in south-central Wisconsin

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck, Brittney Ermon, Elise Romas and Katie Rousonelos
We have compiled the most important Aug. 11 primaries in the State Senate and Assembly in our area.

Politics

Rock Co. Public Health Dept. offers resources amid pandemic, schools reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) created a brochure, among other resources, to support parents through the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

News

UW Health: Tips for parents with children returning to school amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Helbachs Coffee sues City of Madison, Dane County over mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

11-year-old girl shot in the head in daytime shooting in Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Milwaukee Bucks launch “Bucks Vote” campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The announcement comes in conjunction with Wisconsin’s partisan primary elections. The Bucks say they will be sharing information to better educate and engage the community about the voting process in the months leading up to Electin Day on Nov. 3, and beyond. This includes the role of elected officials, how to register to vote, how to fill out ballots, and how to sign up to work at polling sites.

News

WATCH: ICU nurse from Beloit travels to hot spots to fight COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
An ICU nurse from Beloit has traveled to some of the nation’s hot spots hoping to help as many coronavirus patients as she can.

News

Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

ICU nurse from Beloit travels to hot spots to fight coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
An ICU nurse from Beloit has traveled to some of the nation’s hot spots hoping to help as many coronavirus patients as she can.

Weather Headlines

NWS: Monday’s storm spun up tornadoes in Grant Co., Walworth Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The derecho that swept through several states Monday ended up causing two minor tornadoes in southern Wisconsin as the storm system would down.