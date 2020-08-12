Advertisement

Rumors swirl whether Trump will attend Oshkosh rally next week

Rumors are swirling whether or not President Donald Trump will attend a re-election rally scheduled in Oshkosh, Wis. on Aug. 17.
President Donald Trump
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rumors are swirling whether or not President Donald Trump will attend a re-election rally scheduled in Oshkosh, Wis. on Aug. 17.

Two Republicans the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel talked to said that the Trump campaign is considering holding an event in Oshkosh.

Meanwhile, a PBS News Hour reporter posted to social media that election officials are still looking for venues across swing states, including in Wisconsin. They tell PBS that the Oshkosh rally is one of those, and it appears it is still on.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler responded to Trump’s rumored visit to Oshkosh in a news release Wednesday.

“While Trump poses in Oshkosh, the nation will see Democrats speak at the COVID-safe virtual Milwaukee convention about Joe Biden’s uniting vision for America,” Wikler writes.

And a WisPolitics reporter posted that the Trump campaign event appears to still be on for Aug. 17.

If the Oshkosh rally does happen, it comes on the heels as the mostly virtual, Milwaukee-based Democratic National Convention. The convention is slated starting Aug. 17 and is to rap up by Aug. 20.

Vice President Mike Pence is also slated to campaign in Wisconsin on Aug. 19, according to the New York Times.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

