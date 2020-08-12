Rumors swirl whether Trump will attend Oshkosh rally next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rumors are swirling whether or not President Donald Trump will attend a re-election rally scheduled in Oshkosh, Wis. on Aug. 17.

Two Republicans the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel talked to said that the Trump campaign is considering holding an event in Oshkosh.

Meanwhile, a PBS News Hour reporter posted to social media that election officials are still looking for venues across swing states, including in Wisconsin. They tell PBS that the Oshkosh rally is one of those, and it appears it is still on.

Trump's Oshkosh, Wis. event next Monday comes on the first day of Democrat's virtual convention, which was pulled from Milwaukee.



Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri said she hasn't been notified of Trump's plans.



h/t @patrickdmarley for first reporting Oshkosh — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) August 12, 2020

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler responded to Trump’s rumored visit to Oshkosh in a news release Wednesday.

“While Trump poses in Oshkosh, the nation will see Democrats speak at the COVID-safe virtual Milwaukee convention about Joe Biden’s uniting vision for America,” Wikler writes.

And a WisPolitics reporter posted that the Trump campaign event appears to still be on for Aug. 17.

Worth noting w/ @realDonaldTrump coming to Oshkosh Monday as Dems kick off their virtual national convention his last political rally in Wisconsin was the same night as the final prez primary debate before the Iowa caucus.



Expect talk of how he came to Wis, while Biden didn't. — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) August 12, 2020

If the Oshkosh rally does happen, it comes on the heels as the mostly virtual, Milwaukee-based Democratic National Convention. The convention is slated starting Aug. 17 and is to rap up by Aug. 20.

Vice President Mike Pence is also slated to campaign in Wisconsin on Aug. 19, according to the New York Times.

