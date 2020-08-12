Advertisement

State Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald moving forward in race for Wisconsin’s 5th U.S. House seat

State Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald is moving forward in the race for U.S. House's District 5 in the Milwaukee suburbs.
(WSAW)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald is moving forward in the race for U.S. House's District 5 in the Milwaukee suburbs.

Fitzgerald, a Republican, was declared the winner by the Associated Press against fellow GOP candidate Cliff DeTemple on Aug. 11, and now will face off against Democrat Tom Palzewicz in the November election.

Unofficial returns Tuesday showed Fitzgerald easily defeated him by a more than 3-to-1 margin. 

DeTemple is a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve commander who owns a surveying and engineering firm in Milwaukee.

Fitzgerald served as Senate minority leader from 2012 to 2013.

Incumbent Republican Jim Sensenbrenner decided to retire earlier this year, having served in the seat since 1978.

